Akwa United are the new leaders of the NPFL after they routed Kwara United 3-0 at home with champions Plateau United, Lobi Stars and Wikki Tourists all in the chasing pack.

Both Akwa United and Plateau United are on 12 points from five matches, but ‘The Promise Keepers’ are top of the standings courtesy of their superior goal difference.

Lobi Stars turned back Niger Tornadoes 3-1, Kano Pillars pegged back El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri and Wikki Tourists won by a lone at home against FC Ifeanyiubah to all keep up the pressure on Akwa United.

Akwa United are the highest scoring team in the league with nine goals and have let in two goals.

Goals from Michael Ibe and Victor Mbaoma in the first half and a second half goal from Ubong Friday helped the team to secure all three points.

Mbaoma scored his third goal in five matches, and Michael Ibe got his name on the score sheet in two successive home games.

Ubong Friday was voted Man-of-the-Match after opening his goal account for the season with the third goal of the match in the second half with one assist.

Goalkeeper Moses Ocheje put in a Man-of-the-Match display as Sunshine Stars extended their unbeaten run at Abia Warriors to six with a 0-0 draw in Umuahia.

The draw kept the Akure club in the top six with eight points from the opening five matches of the 2017/18 season, before they host El Kanemi Warriors Akure on Wednesday.

Nigeria Professional Football League – Week Five Results

Saturday

Plateau United 1-0 MFM FC

Sunday

El Kanemi Warriors 0-0 Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Akwa United 3-0 Kwara United

Lobi Stars 3-1 Niger Tornadoes

Heartland 1-1 Yobe Desert Stars

Katsina United 3-0 Go Round

Rivers United 1-1 Enyimba FC

Monday 29th January, 2018

Nasarawa United Vs Enugu Rangers