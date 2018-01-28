Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could be out for up to a month after suffering an ankle injury in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Cardiff City.

Sane was brought down by Joe Bennett – who was booked for the challenge and later sent off – just before half-time as the Germany international was in full sprint racing towards goal.

The 22-year-old appeared to injury his left ankle with manager Pep Guardiola replacing him at the interval with Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola says Sane could face up to a month on the sidelines.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Guardiola said: “He will be out for a while, minimum two to three weeks or a month. We will see tomorrow exactly.”

Guardiola says referees have to do more to protect all players, who he described as ‘artists’, from persistent fouling.

He said: “I have said many times, all the referees have to do is protect the players – not just the Manchester City players, all players.

“It’s not because one player is more brave to kick. The only thing the referees can do is to protect the players. It kept happening.

“So for the football in general and the players – because they are the artists – we need to care of them. I’ve said it many times but they need to protect them.”