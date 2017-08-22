Chelsea coach Antonio Conte says the return of Victor Moses to the Chelsea team helped them in their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur as he gave them balance in defence and attack.

Conte while speaking on the performance of Andries Christensen, Antonio Rudigier and Tiemoue Bakayoko was quick to point out the influence Moses who returned back from suspension had in the game.

The Italian coach stressed that the Nigerian was among the experience players in the team who motivated other players after Spurs drew level, and also inspired the team to snatch all three points.

According to Conte, the return of Moses who missed their 2-3 home loss to Burnley in the first game of their Premier league defence gave his team balance in defence and attack.

Moses came close to scoring during the course of the game, and also contributed to the defensive shape of the team, and Conte hailed his impact at both ends of the pitch.