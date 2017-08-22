Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is closing in on a return to Swansea, ESPN reports.

Swansea are ready to push through a deal for Bony after receiving close to £45 million from the sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.

Swansea are looking to strengthen their attacking options in the wake of Sigurdsson’s departure and, having failed to score in their opening two Premier League games, are keen to secure a deal for Bony.

The Ivory Coast international is well down the pecking order at City and the club are ready to offload him as he has does not figure in Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium.

City are holding out for a fee in the region of £13m for Bony as they look to recoup as much as possible from the £28m they paid Swansea to sign him in January 2015.

Bony has scored only eight goals in 46 appearances for City, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

He spent last season on loan at Stoke, but scored just twice in 11 games for the Potters.

Bony, who joined Swansea from Vitesse Arnhem in 2013, netted 34 goals in all competitions for the Swans before his move to City.