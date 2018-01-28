President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated the Super Eagles for their victory over Angola in the quarter finals of CHAN in Morocco.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends his congratulations to the Super Eagles on the spectacular 2-1 win against Angola in the CHAN quarter-finals match today in Morocco.

“President Buhari, who watched the match in his hotel room in Addis Ababa after a long day of meetings which started at 8:00am and ended at 5:30 pm, wishes them the very best for the upcoming matches,” the two-paragraph statement read.