Nigeria striker Isaac Success is being linked with a move to English Championship club Hull City.

Success, 21, has emerged as a target for second-tier Hull as he is currently down the pecking order in the attacking department in Watford.

He has not made Watford’s matchday squads for their opening two games of the season against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

And according to HITC Sport, Hull boss Leonid Slutsky is looking to add to his squad before the close of the transfer window and a new striker is among his top priorities after losing Uruguayan Abel Hernandez for several months with an Achilles injury.

Success joined Watford from Granada last summer and was the club’s record signing for £12.5m before the arrival of Andre Gray from Burnley this summer.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles striker started just two Premier League games last season with the rest of his 17 appearances coming as a substitute, scoring just one goal.

However, his debut season in the Premier League was disrupted by injuries.