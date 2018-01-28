David Beckham is expected to launch his long-awaited Major League Soccer franchise in Miami on Monday.

The former England captain is to host a press conference alongside MLS commissioner Don Garber.

A Sunday press release from promoters said “an important announcement on the future of soccer in Miami will be made” at the conference, which will take place at the city’s high-profile Adrienne Arsht Center.

Miami has long been identified as a potential MLS expansion area but the Beckham-backed venture to take a team there has been hampered by the need to find a location for a possible new stadium.

A solution may now have been found, which would clear the way for Miami to become the 25th MLS club.

Beckham had an option to purchase an MLS expansion franchise included in his contract when he joined Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007.

The 42-year-old, who won 115 England caps, enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Manchester United, and also played for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris St Germain, before spending almost six years with Galaxy.