West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold were confronted by angry supporters after yesterday’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Wigan, according to Sky Sports.

The supporters were angry West Ham have signed only Joao Mario – on loan from Inter – this month.

The club paid a £2m loan fee for the Portuguese midfielder and are paying his £100,000 a week wages.

Senior figures at the club understand the fans’ frustration and confirmed West Ham are working around the clock to sign players, but it is extremely difficult to get deals done this window.

It is understood they are still hopeful new players can be signed, but there is now the real possibility there will be no more arrivals before the deadline.

Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta all arrived during last summer’s transfer window.