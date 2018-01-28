Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is poised to seal a loan return to Schalke on Tuesday, Sky Sports reports.

Rahman had his medical with the Bundesliga club on Friday and will seal an 18-month return to his former club.

The 23-year-old spent last season with Schalke making 13 appearances as they finished 10th in Germany’s top flight.

The Ghana international still has a house in Gelsenkirchen and Schalke head coach Dominico Tedesco was keen to retain the player who Chelsea signed in August 2015 for a fee in excess of £20m.

Last week Tedesco had outlined how easy it would be for the player to commit to further time in Germany, should a deal be agreed with Chelsea.

“When we get the go-ahead from Chelsea, it won’t take more than a minute to talk with Baba,” said the Schalke boss.

Rahman made 23 appearances for the Blues during his short spell in west London, before returning back to the Bundesliga on loan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain keen to bring in Roma striker Eden Dzeko before Wednesday’s midnight deadline.

The 31-year-old former Manchester City forward is understood to want a basic salary of £90k-a-week, and a contract to run until the summer of 2021.