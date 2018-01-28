Real Madrid star Luka Modric says it is “crazy” to doubt coach Zinedine Zidane after his side’s struggles this season given everything he has achieved so far in his career.

Legendary midfielder Zidane led the Spanish side to the Champions League crown in his first spell as head coach and followed that up by making them the first team to retain the title in its current format.

The Frenchman has received a great deal of criticism this term, however, as Madrid’s lousy start to their league campaign has seen them fall far behind Barcelona.

Saturday’s 4-1 win over third-placed Valencia may have given Madrid a boost, but they remain with a 16-point deficit to clear.

Still, Modric insists they have no reason to question their coach’s ability.

“I can’t believe that the boss is questioned after everything he’s achieved, it’s crazy,” he told reporters.

“We know that sometimes things go well in football and other times they go badly.

“Questioning the coach is something that I can’t understand, of course we support him.

“What has happened in recent matches isn’t a physical issue. We must defend better and cover the gaps more efficiently.”

La Liga may look beyond them, but Madrid are still aiming to win the Champions League again, but they face a tough second round opponent in Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking strong at the top of Ligue 1.

And Modric insists the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will be worried heading into the tie.

“I think everybody respects Real Madrid, nobody wants to play against us. We hope that this result will help us prepare for that tie better,” he said.

“Fear doesn’t exist in football, especially for Real Madrid. We are the only team to win it twice in a row, why should we be afraid?”