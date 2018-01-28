World-record signing Neymar Jr has played down persistent speculations linking him with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain to La Liga giants Real Madrid and insists he’s happy with the Parisiens.

The Brazilian superstar, who made a €222million transfer from Barcelona in August says he wants to make history with the French team and not thinking of leaving.

Neymar has become an integral part of PSG despite a publicized spat with fellow forward Edinson Cavani, scoring 26 goals in 24 appearances.

Asked about Madrid following his goalscoring display in PSG’s 4-0 rout of Montpellier Saturday, Neymar told reporters: “I’m happy with my team-mates and I’m happy at PSG.

“I have good games and numbers and come here to make history and do my best.

“Speculation has always existed and will always exist. Since Santos and in my years in Barcelona, ​​all the transfers windows had something with my name. It’s impossible to stay out of it.

“But I’m happy because it means I’m a good player, and quality players are always speculated.”