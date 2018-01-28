Bernando Silva has credited Pep Guardiola for making each of his players feel important but admits the Spaniard demands nothing less than perfection.

Manchester City are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League after losing only one match and have been tipped to win the quadruple this season.

Silva joined City for £43m last summer and has made just 12 starts in all competitions but the Portugal international insists he is content at the Etihad thanks to Guardiola’s style of management.

“One of the best things about playing for Pep is that he makes you feel important,” Silva told the Sunday Mirror.

“It will always happen that some players play more games than others but he makes everyone feel part of the squad, that’s why we have such a great atmosphere in the squad.

“The coach is very intense. He goes into the very small details and he gets very close to his players because he wants you to have the confidence to try to play the way he wants.

“When we had won 10 games in succession, he said, ‘Very good – now let’s try to make it 11’. That’s how he is. He wants ­perfection.”

Silva is in line to feature on Sunday when City travel to south Wales to take on Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The last time the two sides met at the Cardiff City Stadium in the 2013/14 season, City slipped to a 3-2 defeat courtesy of a last-minute Fraser Campbell goal.