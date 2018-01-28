Alexis Sanchez posted a man-of-the-match performance on his Manchester United debut in the 4-0 Emirates FA Cup win at Yeovil on Friday night and manager Jose Mourinho reckons the club got the Chilean, for all his qualities, very cheap.

United beat neighbours and Premier League leaders Manchester City to Sanchez, who arrived from Arsenal in a swap deal involving out-of-favour playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

And the Chile international forward showed why United were so desperate to sign him with two assists in Friday’s 4-0 rout of Yeovil.

“He was cheap wasn’t he? Free transfer! He was free,” Mourinho said with a wry smile. “So for that price he’s fantastic.

“I think everybody thinks the same in this country. Everyone has to agree that he is a fantastic player and the team that got him has a plus.

“We have a good group of attacking players you could see today we played with three of them, [Jesse] Lingard was on the bench, [Romelu] Lukaku was on the bench, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] at home, [Anthony] Martial at home. So we have a good group.

“His [Sanchez] quality is a plus and his experience is another plus.”

Sanchez will make his Premier League debut when United travel to Tottenham on Wednesday evening.