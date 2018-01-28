Emmanuel Amuneke has said he is not surprised that Sudan have reached the semi-final of this year’s CHAN because of the quality of the league in the country.

Underdogs Sudan upset favourites Zambia 1-0 Saturday night to qualify for the semi-finals of 2018 CHAN, where they will battle either Nigeria or Angola for a place in the final of the tournament reserved for players who ply their trade in the local league.

Al Khartoum Watani FC of Sudan coach Amuneke said that Sudan’s progress in Morocco has again proved how good the league is in the country.

“What the team have so far achieved in Morocco is good for Sudanese football and also for the confidence of the players,” he said.

“Reaching to this stage shows how hard the team have worked and at this stage of the tournament any team that defends very well and are able to take their chances will always win which is exactly what Sudan did in this game against Zambia.”

The former African Footballer of the Year further waxed lyrical on the growth of the Sudanese league.

He said, “These shows the quality in the league of late. I am not surprise of their achievement because the welfare of the players here has improved tremendously, that is why team like Al Merreikh and Al-hilal are always doing well in the CAF Championships.

“With all due respect, Sudanese league is very well organized and structured compared to most leagues in Africa”

The coach of Khartoum Watani also spoke on how his team managed to lure Nigerian talents to Sudan even before he joined them.

“I met the two Nigerians in the team, I did not recruit any, they were here before I joined,” he revealed.

“Kelechi Nzekwe and Tony were the two Nigerians in the team when I joined and both of them are doing well. They were both on the scoresheet in our friendly, where Kelechi even grabbed a brace.”

“And the strength of most of the teams in Sudan is that they defend very well and have good defenders”