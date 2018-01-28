Defending champions Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Saturday at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos defeated visiting MFM FC of Lagos 1-0 in a Match Day 5 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victory ensured they remained at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

The goal which gave the NPFL reigning champions the three points against last season’s runners-up was scored by Tosin Omoyele in the third minute of the match.

The Jos-based club were however wasteful in front of goal and failed to add to the early goal.

The visitors were equally lacklustre and could not capitalise on the hosts’ wastefulness to get a positive result as they squandered many goal scoring chances.

Omoyele, who was voted Man of the Match, thanked God for his first goal for Plateau United.

He said: “I am happy that my first goal has given Plateau United three points.

“I will work hard with my team mates to keep improving.”

Kennedy Boboye, the Chief Coach of Plateau United, also said he was happy that his side again got three points after a difficult match.

“What matters is the points. We were wasteful but we got the points,” Boboye said.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, the Chief Coach of MFM FC, said the performance of his boys has given him a lot of hope even though they lost the match.

Ilechukwu said that MFM gave a good account of themselves on a difficult ground.

“To play against Plateau United in Jos is not an easy task, but my players did very well,” he said.