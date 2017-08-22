Wayne Rooney has remained coy over his England future but confirmed he will hold talks with boss Gareth Southgate this week ahead of the squad announcement on Thursday.

The 31-year old striker, who is England’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals, has not featured for his country since their 3-0 win over Scotland in World Cup qualifying last November.

Southgate opted to leave Rooney out of his squad for the remainder of the campaign as the forward struggled for form at Manchester United, scoring just eight times in all competitions last season.

However, following his move back to boyhood club Everton this summer, Rooney has returned to form – netting his 200th Premier League goal against Manchester City on Monday – in turn opening the door to a possible England place.

“We’ll see, I’m focusing on Everton,” Rooney told Sky Sports when asked about whether could be included in Thursday’s squad.

“I’m sure I’ll speak to Gareth Southgate over the next few days – we’ll have a conversation and we’ll see what happens.”

Southgate is set to name his players for their two World Cup Qualifiers away against Malta on September 1 and at home to Slovakia on September 4.

England lead Group F following four victories in six games and will look to secure their place in Russia in 2018 with a further six points next month.