Super Eagles team B striker Anthony Okpotu is aiming to get more goals as they battle Angola in today’s CAF African Nations Championship quarter-final in Tangier, Morocco.

Okpoto opened his scoring account with a powerful header against Equatorial Guinea in their last group C match in Agadir. Before that goal the NPFL hotshot with 19 goals last season failed to find the net in their games against Rwanda and Libya.

“I am happy with our success so far as a team. I will always take my chances in front of goal to get more goals,” the 23-year-old hitman said.

The Lobi Stars striker insisted that left to him he was not under pressure to start scoring in Morocco.

“You can’t score goals in every game as you would wish. But I also knew I was going to score soon,” he reasoned.

“I wasn’t under pressure from the coaches to score goals because they believe in my ability.

“I also didn’t put myself under pressure too, but I only told myself I need to hit the target as soon as possible.”

Coach Salisu Yusuf has already backed ‘The Panther’ to score more goals at this CHAN after he broke his duck.