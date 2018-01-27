Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round for the third consecutive year after falling 3-2 to West Brom at Anfield on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino scored the opener but later missed a penalty, and West Brom quickly responded as Jay Rodriguez scored twice and contributed to a third that went down as a Joel Matip own goal.

And though Mohamed Salah drew a goal back in the second half, the Baggies held firm to advance to the round of 16.

Liverpool were in front inside five minutes when Salah was denied by Ben Foster, but the ball came out to Firmino, who lofted a lob into the net with a fine finish.

But scarcely a minute later, West Brom were leve when Rodriguez thumped home an equaliser from the top of the box.

And four minutes later Rodriguez had his second by turning in a Chris Brunt cross.

It was very nearly four for West Brom, but a video review ruled out another goal following a corner for Craig Dawson’s foul in the box.

Liverpool then earned a way back in the tie when Salah was pulled down, and after a video review granted a penalty, Firmino struck the underside of the crossbar and the ball stayed out.

Then just before the break, Grzegorz Krychowiak got in behind the Liverpool defence and put a shot toward goal that went in off of Matip with Rodriguez providing pressure.

Liverpool were held at bay for much of the second half but came to life in the 78th minute when Salah cut the deficit to one.

But despite a sustained attack, the equaliser would not come as Ben Foster dove to his left to stop a last-gasp Virgil van Dijk header.