The potential acquisition of Kylian Mbappe by Paris Saint Germain will not bode well for the French Ligue 1 according to Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas.

“If you stack the best players in a team, you do not have any more competition,” Aulas told RMC.

PSG recently paid the €222million Neymar’s release clause from Barcelona.

“When we see the game on Sunday night (PSG’s 6-2 win over Tolouse) is it useful that Mbappe comes to the PSG?” Aulas stressed.

“Is this useful for the competition and for the economic development of football?

“If you no longer have an equilibrium in terms of investors, eventually you risk not having this great football as seen with PSG.

“I’m afraid that we get into a bicep surge, which is not useful. Will it improve the performance of PSG as Mbappe comes? If you stack, with supernatural money, the best players in a team, you do not have any more competition.”

Aulas also confirmed Lyon’s interest in signing PSG’s Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.