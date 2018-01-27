Home-based Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf says he expects a tough test against Angola in Sunday’s quater-final clash at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Home Eagles are favourites going into the contest after emerging first in Group C with two wins and a draw.

Angola on the other hand finished second in Group D and are yet to score from open play in the competition. Their only goal of the competition came from the spot in their 1-0 win against Cameroon.

The Palancas Negras are however yet to concede a goal in the competition and are difficult to break down.

“In football, you have to be suspicious on the pitch, especially at the knockout stage. You have to be careful on the field and that’s what I have asked my players,” Salisu stated in his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“We will play to win. Our goal remains the same, to go farthest in the competition. It will not be easy for us against a tricky Angola team. They are a team that generally adopts a defensive strategy and operates on the counter attacks.

“They have a very solid defence. There is some pressure on us because the ministry and even the federation want a positive result from us. There is also the expectation of Nigerians and the players are aware.

“After our first match against Rwanda, we worked a lot. It allowed us to qualify to the quarter-finals by topping our group and stay in Tangier, a city we have acclimatized well.”

Captain of the Ikechukwu Ezenwa also had some kind words about the Angolan team but is upbeat the Eagles will scale through the hurdle.

“We have found that their (Angola) strong point is their defence. We will press them and especially be quick and quick on the ground to counter them. There are concerns about some injured players, but we will handle the situation,” he stated.