Kelechi Iheanacho can be the future of Leicester City, according to his manager Claude Puel.

Iheanacho put in an impressive display performance as his brace deflated Peterborough United 5-1 in Saturday’s FA Cup game.

His good form with the Foxes was also felt with his brace against Fleetwood Town in the third round.

And his boss who is pleased with the ‘good mix’ between experienced and young players sees the former Manchester City forward doing great things with the King Power Stadium outfit in future – while reserving special praise for debutant Fousseni Diabate.

“Important to start well, with intensity and quality. We did that and went on to score some very good goals. Important for the squad that we could perform well today,” Puel said after the game.

“There was a good mix between experienced players and young players today, they showed good understanding between them.

“I hope that young players like Barnes, Iheanacho and Diabate can be the future of Leicester City.

“We knew it would be tough away against a good team like Peterborough, but our attitude was excellent from the start and the goals were a good reward for the players.

“I don’t think many people knew about Diabaté, but he showed a lot of promise today. I hope he can improve and grow as a player with Leicester.”

Ndidi Onyinye completed the rout two minutes into stoppage time – his first of the season, rendering Andrew Hughes’ 58th-minute effort a mere consolation.