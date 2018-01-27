Harry Kane rescued Spurs from a shock FA Cup defeat when his 82nd-minute equaliser earned them a 1-1 draw at League Two Newport County, meaning the sides replay at Wembley next month.

Newport showed their intent from the opening moments as Eric Dier was put under pressure and lost the ball to Joss Labadie, whose cross was blazed wildly over by the unmarked Frank Nouble when he should have given the Welsh side the lead.

Captain Labadie was at it again moments later, winning the ball from Victor Wanyama before firing a 20-yarder at keeper Michel Vorm.

Kane linked with Fernando Llorente but ballooned his effort as Spurs tried to get themselves going, but with the half-hour approaching Vorm was again the keeper in the action as he gathered a Robbie Willmott free-kick under pressure.

With 32 minutes gone Kane was within a whisker of giving the Londoners the lead, hitting the post after combination play between Llorente and Moussa Sissoko had created the opening.

But a little over five minutes later the home side were in front, Padraig Amond heading home a Willmott cross to stun Spurs and send the Rodney Parade crowd into wild celebrations.

The same player almost doubled the advantage soon afterwards but his effort from a tight angle deflected narrowly wide with Spurs — who did not muster a first-half effort on target — again struggling in defence.

Visiting boss Mauricio Pochettino had seen enough and made a change at the break, introducing Son Heung-Min for Kyle Walker-Peters.

And the visitors began the second half firmly on the front foot, pressing forward as Newport sat back in the opening moments.

A headed opportunity came and went for each side in close succession, with Amond heading over from a Ben Tozer cross and Harry Kane steering his effort too high from Kieron Trippier’s ball.

Pochettino made another switch, replacing Llorente with Dele Alli, as the game moved into its final half an hour with his side still trailing in Wales.

With 67 minutes played the move almost paid off as Alli found Son, who was denied by an excellent stop from Newport keeper Joe Day.

Newport took off goal scorer Amond and replaced him with Shawn McCoulsky and, with 15 minutes to go, the forward made it his mission to close down Spurs defenders at a frantic pace.

Wanyama blasted wildly over from distance and Spurs made their final change, bringing on Ben Davies and taking off Mousa Dembele, and Davies soon fired in a dangerous cross that was scrambled behind for a corner after 82 minutes.

And Spurs levelled from the corner as it came across and was flicked on for Kane to tap in from close range and dash Newport’s hopes of holding on for a famous victory.

Labadie came off and was replaced by Matt Dolan, with the home side holding on for a draw, Kane firing narrowly wide in stoppage time, as Spurs pushed hard for a late winner.