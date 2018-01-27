Hosts Morocco have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) following their 2-0 win against Namibia in the first quarter-final of the tournament on Saturday in Casablanca.

A goal in each half from from Ayoub Kaabi and Salaheddine Saidi led Morocco to their first ever semi-final berth of CHAN.

In their debut at the 2014 edition in South Africa, they threw away a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 to Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Kaabi broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, before Saidi doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half.

The second quarter-final comes on later on Saturday between Zambia and Sudan in Marrakech.