Coach Salisu Yusuf says he will be treating Super Eagles’ quarter-final match against Angola like a title clash.

Meanwhile, a win on Sunday against Angola at the Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier, Morocco will secure Nigeria a semi-final berth at the African Nations Championship.

Nigeria crushed Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in their last game Group C game on Tuesday, beating Libya 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Rwanda to qualify for the quarter-finals with 7 points.

“I think we have done well so far because out of nine points we secured seven points to qualify for quarterfinals. We scored four goals and it is good for the team and the boys. We are going to face the next game with a positive mind. Every game is like a final now because if you win you move to the next stage till the final match,” Salisu said to SportingLife.

Eagles returned to Tangier on Thursday evening and trained by 7 pm (8 pm Nigerian time) in preparation for the Sunday’s encounter.

The former Enyimba of Aba manager said that his boys have acclimatised with the Tangier weather and it will be of advantage when they face Angola.

“We don’t have a choice we have to travel back o Tangier and that is the programme. We have done well by acclimatising with the weather here. We are coming from a warm weather and we are playing under a freezing weather condition on Sunday. We have been playing here before we travelled to Agadir for our last group game. I think our body has adapted to the weather and I believe the fans in Tangier will support us.”