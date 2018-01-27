Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at the club if Arsenal do not meet their transfer demands.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a January move for Aubameyang, but earlier this week manager Arsene Wenger said the club were “not close” to any deal.

CEO Ivan Gazidis travelled to Dortmund as part of an Arsenal delegation trying to wrap up a deal for the Gabon striker, with Dortmund reported to want the Gunners’ Olivier Giroud as part of any deal.

Speaking ahead of BVB’s home match against Freiburg on Saturday, Zorc told Sky: “Either our demands are met and there will be a transfer, or they aren’t met and Auba will play in Dortmund until summer.

“This is how we discussed it with his family [the player’s father is his agent] and how it is agreed upon.

“We have a clear position. We’re ready, with certain conditions, to make a transfer happen, but only when all conditions are completely met.

“So far Arsenal have tried and we’ve rejected everything.”

Aubameyang, 28, missed back-to-back Bundesliga matches for Dortmund but because of disciplinary reasons rather than to avoid a potential transfer-threatening injury.

And coach Peter Stoger said on Thursday: “If someone’s fit, you will play him.

“The risk [of injury] in training is as high as in a match. You never have security. And if someone’s fit, you will play him.”