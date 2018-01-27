Super Eagles defender Kalu Okogbue Orji has identified Angola as a threat to their aspiration from progressing to next stage of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Nigeria faces Angola in the quarter-finals clash at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, on Sunday.

The Rangers International defender said that the team would do everything to crush their opponents.

“We have seen Angola as a team that wants to stop us from progressing in this tournament and we will do all we could to crush them on Sunday. All we need is luck from God and we will do the rest by play our best game on Sunday, Kalu said in an interview.

Orji, whose partnership with Stephen Eze has helped to stabilise Eagles’ defence, has credited the team’s technical crew for their solid defending.

“We have been having good results in each game we played so far and we pray for another good outing on Sunday. I have to give credit to our coach, he is in charge of the team and we always try to do what he asked us to do and we have been able to do that to achieve results. What happened in the game against Equatorial Guinea is beyond us and we will try our best to prevent it to happen against Angola,” Orji said.

He added: “Eze is my friend and we are like brothers. Nigerians should be expecting solid defending from us. I wasn’t surprised with Equatorial Guinea’s goal because no matter how good the defenders can be if a goal wants to come in, it will come no matter efforts put to stop it. We have learnt from it and we work against it to happen again.”