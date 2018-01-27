Leicester midfielder Ahmed Musa is due to undergo a medical with his former side CSKA Moscow after the two clubs agreed a loan deal, according to Sky Sports.

Musa joined Leicester from the Russian side for a club-record fee of £16m 18 months ago.

But his opportunities have been limited and he has made only 18 appearances and scored two goals.

One of those goals came against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup when he made his one start this season.

His only involvement in the Premier League in the current campaign came when he was an unused substitute for the game at Liverpool on December 30.

If the deal is completed the Nigeria international will be going to Russia where his country will be competing in the World Cup this summer.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain in talks with Brighton over either a permanent or loan deal for Leonardo Ulloa while Monaco have offered to take Islam Slimani, although several other clubs remain interested.