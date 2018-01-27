Tottenham are in talks to sign Lucas Moura from Paris-Saint Germain on a permanent basis, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports reports the two clubs are not close to agreeing a deal, with the French club demanding a fee in the region of £23m for the winger.

Moura’s preference is a transfer to the Premier League, according to the report, and the 25-year-old feels working under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham is the right move to progress his career.

It is also understood that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Moura if they agree to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal. Chinese club Beijing Guoan are another club keen to acquire the Brazilian’s services.

PSG need to sell players to balance their books as they look to align with UEFA’s financial fair play rules following the

Sky in Italy reported this week that Moura’s representatives met with Napoli, while Valencia and Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng Taishan are also interested.

Spurs’ prime target in the January transfer window had been Brazilian winger Malcom, however Bordeaux have so far refused to budge on their £45m valuation of the 20-year-old.

Malcom signed a new contract at Bordeaux last summer that runs until 2021, while Moura’s deal at PSG expires in 18 months’ time.

Moura has 36 caps and four goals for Brazil, while U23 star Malcom has yet to make a senior international appearance.