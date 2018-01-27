Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger will return to the club for a testimonial match against his current club Chicago Fire in the summer.

Bayern announced that former Germany captain Schweinsteiger “will officially say farewell to Bayern and the club’s fans” on Aug. 28 and play one half for each team.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club’s official website: “Bastian Schweinsteiger had an extraordinary career and left his mark on a highly successful era for Bayern.

“In addition he was an important member of the Bayern family with his strong personality, and will always remain so.

“There was absolutely no doubt that Bayern Munich would say thank you with a testimonial match.”

Schweinsteiger said he was “really looking forward to walking back out at the Allianz Arena and hopefully meeting lots of fans who’ve been there since the start of my career.”

The midfielder had been at Bayern from the age of 13 before leaving after 17 years to join Manchester United and then moving to the Fire.