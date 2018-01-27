Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was booed by some of his own fans as Borussia Dortmund’s winless start to 2018 continued with a disappointing draw at home to Freiburg.

Aubameyang has been tipped to leave Dortmund this month, with Arsenal eager to land the Gabon international following Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United.

But the BVB striker was booed and a banner was unfurled saying “No player is bigger than the club,” as Peter Stoger’s men were held at home.

Shinji Kagawa’s early opener was cancelled out by Nils Petersen’s leveller and the Freiburg striker’s stunning effort put the visitors ahead on 68 minutes. That looked enough to secure the away side a surprise win but Jeremy Toljan netted an equaliser in the dying seconds to salvage a draw for BVB.

Speaking about Aubameyang before the match, sporting director Michael Zorc said: “Either our demands are met and there will be a transfer. Or they aren’t met and Auba will play in Dortmund until summer. This is how we discussed it with his family and how it is agreed upon.”

And Aubameyang had an off-day in attack as Dortmund’s Bundesliga troubles continued. It’s now three draws in a row to open 2018.

It all seemed fine when the hosts took the lead on 10 minutes. Lukasz Piszczek’s shot was blocked by Freiburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz before Kagawa was on hand to volley home.

The lead did not last, though, as Petersen netted his 12th of the season following a free-flowing Freiburg move that included good work from Janik Haberer.

Some sections of the Yellow Wall booed Aubameyang as frustration threatened to boil over and the 28-year-old’s first meaningful intervention of the match came on 32 minutes when he headed Gonzalo Castro’s header over the bar.

Castro was removed at half time for Mario Gotze and he found Toljan on 55 minutes but his effort was high and wide. Soon after, Dortmund fell behind.

There appeared little danger when Petersen had the ball 35 yards out but his effort sailed over Roman Burki to give Christian Streich’s men a shock lead.

Streich had claimed just one point from a possible 30 as a manager against Dortmund and seemed set to add a further three to that tally until Toljan’s effort late on earned Stoger’s side a share of the points.