Barcelona have accepted defeat in their pursuit of Liverpool playmaker, Philippe Coutinho.

The La Liga club’s deadline of 7pm this past Sunday to accept the £118million offer for Coutinho, elapsed with Liverpool still insisting the Brazilian is not for sale.

Barca have had three offers turned down and with few days left before the transfer window closes, they have decided to look elsewhere.

Liverpool’s sporting director, Michael Edwards, flatly rejected their latest offer on Friday, which was £82m ‘up front’ but spread over four years, with £36m more dependent on add-ons.

The Premier League outfit must now repair their relationship with the player, who formally handed a transfer request in a bid to force a move to the Camp Nou.