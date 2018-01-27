The League Management Company have imposed a fine of N2.75m on three clubs Kano Pillars, Katsina United and Heartland for the unruly behaviour of their fans during their matchday one fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Kano Pillars were slammed with a fine of N750,000 for the unsportsmanly behavior of their fans in their away fixture against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Some of Kano Pillars supporters threw objects including stones and stadium seats towards the field of play during the game.

The Sai Masu Gida supporters also vandalized stadium property that included seats, windows and doors, according to the LMC charge.

Also, payment for damages on stadium property by Kano Pillars is to be assessed by the LMC.

Katsina Utd will pay a sum of N1m for their failure to ensure adequate security and crowd control when some of their supporters stopped the away team from leaving the pitch and stadium.

The Changi Boys also have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions.

Heartland will also have to cough up N1m for their failure to control the crowd and ensure adequate security in their matchday one fixture against Sunshine Stars.

The Naze Millionaires failed to ensure adequate security and crowd control as some of their supporters made it difficult for match officials to leave the stadium after the game, the LMC charge claimed.

The three clubs have 48 hours to accept or appeal the sanctions imposed on them, from the date of notice.