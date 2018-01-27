Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick says new signing Alexis Sanchez is making a fantastic impression.

Having signed in a swap deal from Arsenal on Monday, Sanchez made his United debut in Friday night’s 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Yeovil.

The Chile international quickly made an impact, setting up goals for Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera as United comfortably defeated the League Two side.

Carrick captained the United team on his first appearance since September and he told MUTV that landing Sanchez was a real coup for a club.

“He is not bad, is he? Not bad for a little man,” said Carrick.

“He is going to be a terrific player.

“He is a proper Manchester United player and it’s great to have him here. He is so exciting and so dynamic.

“He’s always looking to create opportunities, to play forward, and the fans are going to enjoy watching him.

“Hopefully, we will enjoy playing with him.”

Herrera also praised Sanchez, and was struck by the new man’s appetite for the battle.

“What I really like from him is the way he fights when the team loses the ball,” said Herrera.

“He’s always ready to be the first defender for the team, and that’s big for us.

“Obviously we know his quality on the ball, he’s amazing, but his fight, the way he defends – I really like it.”