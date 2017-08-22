Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, believes Lionel Messi’s €300million buyout clause could be activated.

Messi has agreed to sign a new contract with Barcelona, though he is yet to officially put pen to paper.

With Messi’s signature not yet on his Barca contract, the Argentina captain has been linked with City.

- Advertisement -

Asked whether Messi’s buyout clause could be activated following Neymar’s €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola responded: “I don’t know. Someone might have if they have the money and want to spend it.

“It might happen.”

Guardiola was speaking after 10-man City’s 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Monday.