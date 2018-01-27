Slovenia-based agent Marko Mihaljevic, who has a mandate to represent Okpotu, has confirmed Olimpija are discussing a possible transfer of the Nigeria striker.

“I can confirm that a transfer of Okpotu to Olimpija is on the table,” the agent told Ekipa24.

The top Slovenian club are yet to confirm the transfer talks, but coach Igor Biscan admitted they hope to complete some signings so as to challenge league leaders Maribor in the second round of the season.

Maribor are two points ahead of Olimpija by the halfway mark of the season.

‘Nigerian Panther’ Okpotu was top scorer in the Nigeria league last season with 19 goals and has scored over 70 goals in the domestic championship.

He is currently with Nigeria at the 2018 CHAN in Morocco.