Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar has joined Dutch club NAC Breda on a six-month loan deal from Italian club AS Roma with an option of another year.

Sadiq spent the first half of the season on loan at Torino but struggled to impress, making only three apperances.

“In this winter transfer period, we wanted to add scoring power and increase the competition in the front, which was very successful with the arrival of Umar and Mitchell,” NAC Breda’s technical director, Hans Smulders, told the club’s official website.

“Sadiq is a very talented player who has already made minutes in a top competition. In his search for more playing minutes, he now has to compete with the other strikers in our team. We rent him for half a year, but have expressed the intention to extend this in the summer until mid-2019.”

Sadiq was part of Nigeria’s U-23 team that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

NAC Breda are currently 16th in the 18-team Eredivisie with 16 points from 19 games.