Lionel Messi’s God-given ability allows the Barcelona star to play “another sport” to mere mortals, says Carlos Tevez, with Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo more of a man-made product.

Two of the finest talents the world has ever seen have spent the last decade locked in a remarkable battle for global supremacy, with 10 Ballons d’Or and countless records shared between them.

The debate as to which member of the heavyweight duo can be considered the best continues to rage and divide opinion, with there serious arguments to be offered for both causes.

Tevez, though, is in no doubt as to his choice, with the Boca Juniors forward unsurprisingly siding with a fellow Argentine who is capable of making the extraordinary look normal.

“Cristiano is totally different to Messi,” Tevez told ESPN Argentina.

“When Leo was starting out, he didn’t touch a gym. But Cristiano was there in the morning, afternoon and evening, all the time.

“Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, while for Leo it comes naturally.

“Those are the greatest differences that I see between the two best players on the planet.

“Messi plays another sport.

“For Messi to score three goals [in any given game] is normal.”

Tevez is in a stronger position than most to pick between two icons of the modern era, having played alongside both.

He has regularly turned out for his country alongside Messi’s mercurial talents, while Premier League, Champions League and League Cup success was tasted as part of a Manchester United side inspired by Ronaldo’s brilliance.

The talismanic duo have continued to raise the bar when it comes to feats of individual excellence, with Ronaldo the current holder of FIFA Best and Ballon d’Or prizes, while Messi’s efforts in the current campaign have made him the early favourite to recapture those titles in 2018.