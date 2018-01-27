Nigeria U20 women head coach Christopher Danjuma eyes another massive win against South Africa to book their place at this year’s Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

The Falconets edged closer to secure a ticket for France 2018 with 2-0 first leg victory over Maude Khumalo’s ladies courtesy Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo’s goals.

The South Africans had failed in previous six attempts to pip their perennial rivals Nigeria to their maiden World Cup appearance, yet they have the same mountain to climb this time.

And Danjuma has assured that they will do everything to confirm their qualification to the women’s youth championship at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“In Benin, definitely before the end of the first half, we must make sure we are already in France,” Danjuma told Goal.

“We are not unaware of what South Africa will try to do to frustrate us bearing in mind that they have to cancel out the 2-0 deficit but we are going to add more salt to their injuries by scoring more goals to have the World Cup ticket in our hands.

“We were in joyous mood after the final whistle was sounded in South Africa with our 2-0 win away from home. It is not over though, and we need to do more, finishing it well in Benin and establish our qualification to Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in France.”

The winner of the encounter will be one of Africa representatives at the 16-team tournament scheduled to hold from August 5-24.