Wikki Tourists must show great determination in securing a convincing victory over Ifeanyi Ubah at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, according to captain Mustapha Ibrahim.

Stephen Alfred’s 14 minutes goal condemned Bala Nikyu’s men to a 1-0 defeat at Ilorin Township Stadium – their second in four games this season.

And the former Nigeria youth international has demanded more commitment and strong mentality in coming games from his mates as they chase for honours this season.

“I am disappointed we lost the match in Ilorin. We really did our best but that’s football for you,” Ibrahim told Goal.

“I believe we would have won the game or at least picked a point against Kwara United if not for hard luck. We really fought hard.

“As a team, we have put behind us the loss and already focused on bouncing back and redeem our image in front of our fans. We must get a convincing victory against Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Last season, many issues affected us which almost saw us relegate but we survived. That’s why we need to show more determination and fighting spirit to pick points at home or away.

“I know it will not be easy but we are getting ready for them and will do our best win very well for our fans on Sunday.”

Wikki are placed 12th on the league log with six points from four games so far.