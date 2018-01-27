Neymar leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid is “a possibility”, according to fellow Brazilian and former Blancos star Robinho.

Amid mounting speculation suggesting that a man who was involved in a €222 million deal last summer could be about to make another big-money switch, it was recently revealed that PSG have vowed to open the exit door if Champions League glory is secured in 2018 .

Should Neymar help his current club to the European crown, then the path will be cleared for the former Barcelona superstar to head back to Spain.

Real Madrid have been long-standing suitors of the 25-year-old and Robinho acknowledges that a deal could be done if all parties wish to make a move happen – even with a long-term contract in France taken into account.

A man who spent three years at Santiago Bernabeu between 2005 and 2008 said in AS : “Neymar is a very important player for the Brazilian team.

“I think he could play at Madrid, but it will be quite difficult, because he has a five-year contract with PSG. It’s a possibility.”

Like Neymar, Robinho came through the ranks at Brazilian side Santos before seeing his potential noted by leading sides in Europe.

He left his homeland for the Spanish capital, but never truly settled and has led a rather nomadic existence since leaving the Bernabeu for Manchester City.

Robinho has recently agreed to link up with Turkish side Sivassport, but a man with 100 international caps to his name still keeps a close eye on events in Madrid.

The 2017-18 campaign has made for difficult viewing, with Zinedine Zidane’s side enduring a humbling slump , but they are being backed to come through a testing period.

“I think it’s just a moment, sometimes you can go through a bad time, but Real Madrid is Real Madrid,” said Robinho.

“They still have opportunities to improve. People want Madrid to win all year long. I am a Madridista and I always want the team to go well.”

He added on under-fire Zidane: “I think he has to remain the team’s technician. He is one of the best coaches in the world.”

That may be true, but Real have struggled under their French coach this season to crash out of La Liga title contention and the Copa del Rey.

The Champions League now offers their last realistic route to major silverware , with Robinho of the opinion that a third successive continental crown could be secured – although they will have to go through Neymar and PSG at the last-16 stage in order to keep that dream alive.

“Yes, it is the only option,” said Robinho. “They are going to play two tough matches against PSG, but why not? There’s a chance.

“Madrid can win the title for a third consecutive year. You have to try to win it. It is hard, but it is possible.”