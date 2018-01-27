Home-based Super Eagles defender, Stephen Eze, says the team is fired up for Sunday’s 2018 African Nations championship quater-final clash against Angola.

Salisu Yusuf’s men will look to book their passage into the last four when take on the Palacas Negras in Tangier.

After a slow start to the competition, which saw them play a 0-0 draw with Rwanda, the Home Eagles have recorded two wins, against Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The former Sunshine Stars defender stated that they are determined to keep the momentum going by recording another win against Angola.

“We are looking forward to the game against Angola,” Eze told CSN‎.

“Everyone here is battle ready against Angola and we want to beat them and progress further in the competition.

“We have improved with every game in this competition and the game against Angola will not be an exception.”