Chidiebere Nwakali has been granted a work permit to feature for Scottish club Aberdeen on loan from Premier League club Manchester City.

Nwakali has yet to play an official game for Aberdeen as he waited for his work permit application to sail through.

The former Nigeria U17 and U20 international has insisted on playing in a bigger league to enhance his chances of making Nigeria’s final World Cup squad in June.

In November, he was handed his first-ever Super Eagles call-up.

The versatile midfielder has been on loan at Malaga and Girona in Spain as well as IK Start and Sogndal in Norway.