Youngster Kelechi Nwakali made his debut for Dutch second division club MVV Maastricht, who fell 3-1 at home to De Graafschap Friday night at the Station DeGeusselt.

The Arsenal loanee played the entire 90 minutes after he rejoined the club he starred for in the 2016/2017 season in a winter loan move after he failed to establish himself at VVV Venlo in the Dutch top flight.

He was booked in the 53rd minute.

Experienced Belgium striker Marvin Ogunjimi, who has Nigerian roots, also featured for MVV.

MVV are struggling this term after they featured in the promotion playoffs last season.

They are 14th on the 20-team table with 26 points from 22 matches.