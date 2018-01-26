Zenit St. Petersburg winger Emiliano Rigoni has singled Nigeria out as Argentina’s biggest threat at the World Cup.

Both sides will clash in the final Group D game in Saint Petersburg on June 26. And having met on four occasions in previous editions of the global showpiece, the attacker believes the game would not come easy for the South Americans.

Rigoni was a 76th-minute substitute as the Super Eagles handed Jorge Sampaoli’s side a 4-2 defeat in November’s friendly in Krasnodar.

“In general, I think that there is no such group at the World Cup in Russia where you can definitely say who is the favourite, where exactly you know which teams will leave the group,” Rigoni told club website.

“This is not [as] all matches will be difficult. Separately, I would single out the game with Nigeria, with which we have already met a huge number of times in the last world cups, and it has never been easy.

“It will not be easy this time, but we [will] come to this tournament with a clear desire to win all, not to lose a single match and win the title, so that no one to us and could not get close.”