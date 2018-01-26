Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is not for sale in January, despite reported interest from West Ham.

The 25-year-old is on a list of midfield targets for the Hammers, who are keen to strengthen their squad in the winter window.

Sky Sports reports no bid from West Ham has arrived at Newcastle, nor have the Hammers made an official approach for the player.

Shelvey has made 18 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring one goal along the way.

As far as Newcastle are concerned Shelvey, who they signed from Swansea in 2016, is not for sale.

West Ham have maintained they will sign a midfielder this month and have also been linked with Fulham captain Tom Cairney and Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker.

The east London club will also soon announce the loan signing of Joao Mario from Inter Milan.

Mario, 25, signed for Inter from Sporting Lisbon for £35m in August 2016, but failed to make the impact many expected in Serie A.

West Ham also have the option to make the deal for the Portugal international permanent in the summer for £26m.