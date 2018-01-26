The North Africans will battle it out against the United States, Canada and Mexico, but their ability regarding sufficient infrastructure to cope with 48 teams is still doubtful.

Morocco’s chief bid official Moulay Hafid Elalamy will be supported by ex-CAF secretary-general Hicham El Amrani as the bid’s chief executive.

In unveiling the logo, Elalamy was joined by the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Rachid Talbi Alami.

Elalamy confirmed that the Bidding Committee was in discussions with likely host cities and that a shortlist of potential venues would be announced in due course with a final list set to be submitted to FIFA in March.

“Morocco 2026 will showcase the best of football, at the heart of the world in the dynamic continent of Africa,” Elalamy is quoted by the InsideWorldFootball website.

“We are ready to welcome the world and it is our promise to stage a tournament overflowing with real passion and to celebrate the game’s values of unity, peace and integrity.

“A FIFA World Cup in Morocco will deliver commercial success and leave a long-lasting legacy and if we win the honour of hosting then we believe the winners will be football, the young people of our nation, Africa and the world.

“We may surprise many people with our strong infrastructure and commercial offering, and we will highlight our wonderful welcome, host cities and stunning locations. It promises to be a truly special bid.”