Latest media reports regarding Cameroon’s state of readiness to host the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament, is that CAF is happy with preparations.

This follows a visit by the CAF inspection team that said the country is well advanced with preparations towards hosting the AFCON tournament.

According to Soka25East, CAF officials, led by Director of Competitions Ismail Wally, have expressed satisfaction with the country’s preparations for hosting the biennial football showpiece.

Together with nine officials from the football governing body, Wally toured the country from January 12 to January 23 to examine the six venues shortlisted to host the 24-tam showpiece.

They also inspected other facilities such as training stadiums, hotels, security and transport details.

Though they were pleased with most of the facilities in terms of hotels and airports, the CAF team was disappointed with internet connection in the host cities.

Moreover, the officials insisted to make another inspection visit in order to ascertain the country’s readiness to host the tournament.

Starting from next year, the continental showpiece will have 24 teams instead of 16 for the first time in its history and it will be held in June and July rather than January to February.