Jose Mourinho says Manchester United’s January transfer business is finished after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez and has told supporters not to expect big changes in the summer.

Sanchez is set to make his United debut against Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Huish Park on Friday night.

The Chilean arrived at Old Trafford this week with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading to Arsenal in exchange.

Mourinho insists there will be no more new signings before Wednesday’s transfer deadline, and no other departures after he agreed to let 20-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe join Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

He said: “Tuanzebe goes on loan, nobody is leaving, nobody is coming. Our transfer market in the summer will be short.”

Mourinho had previously suggested United would look to sign three players in the summer, although that may now be reduced after signing Sanchez.

Sources have told ESPN that a central midfield is a priority ahead of next season with Michael Carrick expected to retire from football after 12 seasons at the club, when he will be offered a coaching role.

Marouane Fellaini could also leave on a free transfer after failing to agree an extension to his contract, which expires in the summer.