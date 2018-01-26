Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig club Alanyaspor six months after making a summer switch to Greek club Olympiacos from Fenerbahce.

The 30-year-old striker has also been linked with a loan move to Istanbul Başakşehir.

According to Friday’s edition of Turkish daily, Fotomac, Emenike is seen a a replacement for Vagner Love who is poised to join Beskitas before the end of the January transfer window.

Emenike last featured for Olympiacos in their 1-0 loss to Panathinaikos on 28 October, 2017.

The former Karabukspor, Fenerbahçe, Spartak Moscow, Al Ain and West Ham star scored four goals (three in the Greek Cup and one in the UEFA Champions League) for Olympiacos since his arrival from Fenerbahce.