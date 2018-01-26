Gianluigi Buffon insists he wants to prolong his playing career, despite being on the verge of turning 40.

The Juventus goalkeeper made his senior debut in 1995, but is still going strong, and was included in UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year for 2017.

As Buffon prepares for his 40th birthday on January 28, he says he will discuss his future with Juve president Andrea Agnelli, but he has ruled out leaving the club.

“I will meet president Agnelli soon,” he told La Repubblica.

“I want to understand what kind of clothes I can wear, if Juventus thinks that I can still be important.

“I’d like to (keep playing), but the best solution should be found with the team. What is certain is that I do not want to become a problem for Juventus or for my teammates.”

Asked about the possibility of moving to pastures new, Buffon was unequivocal: “If Agnelli had to say no, it is Juventus or nothing.”

Buffon has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning 10 Serie A titles at Juve, as well as the World Cup with Italy.

The shot-stopper has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Juve so far this season.